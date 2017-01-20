GLT's Grow: Fungus Among Us

Related Programs: 
Mold in your soil can either be good news or bad news for your plants. It all depends on the type of mold.
Credit Ruth Hartnup / Flickr via Creative Commons

Out of all the things you can grow in soil, mold is probably one of the least welcome -- right down there with crabgrass and dandelions.  While there are some nasty molds that do damage, there are actually some molds you should encourage.

  • See something that looks like barf in your garden?  Could be mold!  And it's not always bad news... except for the fact that it looks like vomit.
  • There's the  ugly mold saprophytic, which is right on the surface and looks like vomit.  It can cause root rot if you don't remove it.
  • And under the surface is mycorrhizal.  It's an  important, decomposer type mold that can help your plants. 
  • These molds are an extension of plant's roots and helps with nutrient cycling, helping feed the plant.
  • Pathogenic molds include sclerotinia, which should be be treated before it harms your plant.  Well, kill your plant, really.
  • If you have a plant that is susceptible to bad molds, just remove it and plant a hardier plant.  Try a native plant, as they're most resistant to nasty things in the soil. 
