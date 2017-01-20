GLT's Grow: Fungus Among Us

Out of all the things you can grow in soil, mold is probably one of the least welcome -- right down there with crabgrass and dandelions. While there are some nasty molds that do damage, there are actually some molds you should encourage.
- See something that looks like barf in your garden? Could be mold! And it's not always bad news... except for the fact that it looks like vomit.
- There's the ugly mold saprophytic, which is right on the surface and looks like vomit. It can cause root rot if you don't remove it.
- And under the surface is mycorrhizal. It's an important, decomposer type mold that can help your plants.
- These molds are an extension of plant's roots and helps with nutrient cycling, helping feed the plant.
- Pathogenic molds include sclerotinia, which should be be treated before it harms your plant. Well, kill your plant, really.
- If you have a plant that is susceptible to bad molds, just remove it and plant a hardier plant. Try a native plant, as they're most resistant to nasty things in the soil.