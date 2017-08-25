GLT's Grow: Breaking Wind ... With Trees

Trees are a beautiful and practical way to screen your property from the wind.

Wind breaks are a continuous wall of vegetation that protects an area from wind. They also protect against soil erosion and blowing snow.

The distance that the wind is reduced is 10 times the height of your tree screen.

A good wind break has three or four layers and utilizes a variety of different trees. Mix several species together for a diversity that will protect not only against the wind, but against an illness that attacks a certain tree that could take down an entire screen of that variety.

A wind break of just white pines is a weaker choice than one that mixes white pines with arborvitae, oak, blue spruce, hawthorns and black gum.

Listen to GLT's Grow and learn about the uses of the various rows of tree wind screens.

GLT's Grow is your source for sage gardening advice and down-to-earth tips.

