GLT's Grow: Breaking Wind ... With Trees

  • This wind screen comprised of the same species of trees isn't such a good idea. Listen to GLT's Grow to find out why.
    Wendy Schotsmans / Flickr via Creative Commons

Trees are a beautiful and practical way to screen your property from the wind.

  • Wind breaks are a continuous wall of vegetation that protects an area from wind. They also protect against soil erosion and blowing snow.
  • The distance that the wind is reduced is 10 times the height of your tree screen.
  • A good wind break has three or four layers and utilizes a variety of different trees. Mix several species together for a diversity that will protect not only against the wind, but against an illness that attacks a certain tree that could take down an entire screen of that variety.
  • A wind break of just white pines is a weaker choice than one that mixes white pines with arborvitae, oak, blue spruce, hawthorns and black gum.

GLT's Grow is your source for sage gardening advice and down-to-earth tips. Host Patrick Murphy and co-host Laura Kennedy are ready to take on all your gardening questions, so submit yours today.

