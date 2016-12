Just in time for the holiday season, it's the first Star Wars "stand alone" film. GLT's culture maven Shari Zeck talks about Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. ISU creative writing professor Gabriel Gudding's latest book is called Literature for Non Humans. His work is spotlighted in the latest edition of Redbird Scholar magazine. You'll hear from the author. And you'll meet the barnyard artist and huckster who made Bloomington home in the late 19th century. McHistory zooms in on Albert Montgomery.