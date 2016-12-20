GLT Sound Ideas 12/20/16

One of the challenges facing not for profit groups is keeping leadership fresh. Replenishing the energy is part of what the Multicultural Leadership Program is doing for one West Bloomington group. Charlie Schlenker has the interview. Town Mayor Chris Koos talks about public reaction to the Rivian Automotive deal and last night’s council meeting. City of Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner is in the studio to talk about two economic incentive packages and reducing the speed on a section of Hershey in East Bloomington. And hear about holiday hazards that could hurt your pets.