GLT Sound Ideas 12/20/16

By staff Dec 20, 2016

One of the challenges facing not for profit groups is keeping leadership fresh. Replenishing the energy is part of what the Multicultural Leadership Program is doing for one West Bloomington group. Charlie Schlenker has the interview. Town Mayor Chris Koos talks about public reaction to the Rivian Automotive deal and last night’s council meeting. City of Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner is in the studio to talk about two economic incentive packages and reducing the speed on a section of Hershey in East Bloomington. And hear about holiday hazards that could hurt your pets. 

GLT Sound ideas 12/19/16

By staff Dec 19, 2016

It may be a while before it's known if union workers will return to the former Mitsubishi plant to work for Rivian Automotive. But the former head of the union for Mitsubishi workers says he's encouraged by the company's promises.  Ralph Timan  talks with Colleen Reynolds about his former co-workers, Rivian, unionization, and labor under Trump. Get a chance to say to say good bye to long time IPR statehouse bureau chief, Amanda Vinicky. She’s moving on to public media in Chicago.

GLT Sound ideas 12/15/16

By staff Dec 15, 2016

One proposal for higher ed funding is for a multiyear guarantee at certain levels in return for benchmarks at institutions. ISU President Larry Dietz says those benchmarks are already being met. ISU president Dietz talks with Willis Kern about funding, his recent meeting with Governor Rauner, and the concept of Sanctuary campuses. Charlie Schlenker continues a series of conversations with  Illinois Symphony Orchestra Music Director Finalists; get to know Hong Kong native Ken Lam was born in Hong Kong.  And hear a musical preview of a Toys for Tots fundraiser at the Castle Theater.

GLT Sound Ideas 12/14/16

By staff Dec 15, 2016

While state legislative leaders and the governor continue to be at odds again over a budget agreement, the result of past disagreements continues to take a toll. You'll hear from the head of the Illinois Manufacturer's Association Greg Baise. He's the featured speaker at this quarter's "BN By the Numbers" event at ISU Thursday. You'll also get the latest numbers from Mike Doherty. The Illinois Farm Bureau's senior economist updates housing and employment figures ahead of tomorrow's event. And it's a preview of Friday night's Toys for Tots Silver Ball fundraiser at the Castle Theatre.