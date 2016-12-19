GLT Sound ideas 12/19/16

It may be a while before it's known if union workers will return to the former Mitsubishi plant to work for Rivian Automotive. But the former head of the union for Mitsubishi workers says he's encouraged by the company's promises. Ralph Timan talks with Colleen Reynolds about his former co-workers, Rivian, unionization, and labor under Trump. Get a chance to say to say good bye to long time IPR statehouse bureau chief, Amanda Vinicky. She’s moving on to public media in Chicago. And Jon Norton brings you another edition of "What’s on Your Turntable?" with a stop by Reverberation Vinyl for music from a duo with deep roots to Neil Young and The Dead.