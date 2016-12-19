GLT Sound ideas 12/19/16

By staff Dec 19, 2016

It may be a while before it's known if union workers will return to the former Mitsubishi plant to work for Rivian Automotive. But the former head of the union for Mitsubishi workers says he's encouraged by the company's promises.  Ralph Timan  talks with Colleen Reynolds about his former co-workers, Rivian, unionization, and labor under Trump. Get a chance to say to say good bye to long time IPR statehouse bureau chief, Amanda Vinicky. She’s moving on to public media in Chicago. And Jon Norton brings you another edition of "What’s on Your Turntable?" with a stop by Reverberation Vinyl for music from a duo with deep roots to Neil Young and The Dead.  

Tags: 
SI Full Podcast

Related Content

GLT Sound Ideas 12/14/16

By staff Dec 15, 2016

While state legislative leaders and the governor continue to be at odds again over a budget agreement, the result of past disagreements continues to take a toll. You'll hear from the head of the Illinois Manufacturer's Association Greg Baise. He's the featured speaker at this quarter's "BN By the Numbers" event at ISU Thursday. You'll also get the latest numbers from Mike Doherty. The Illinois Farm Bureau's senior economist updates housing and employment figures ahead of tomorrow's event. And it's a preview of Friday night's Toys for Tots Silver Ball fundraiser at the Castle Theatre.

GLT Sound ideas 12/13/16

By staff Dec 13, 2016

As taxing bodies consider an economic incentive package for an auto-start up planning to occupy the former Mitsubishi plant, you’ll hear from the CEO and founder of Rivian automotive: R.J. Scaringe. He talks with Mike McCurdy  about his history in the auto industry, how Rivian may be positioned in the car market, and what it expects to accomplish in Normal. You’ll hear first hand how rock and roll is not a young persons game; Laura Kennedy introduces you to the the grannies band. And Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner is in the studio.

GLT Sound ideas 12/12/16

By Mike McCurdy Dec 12, 2016

Kicking someone off the ballot is not the only goal of a nominating petition challenge. The motive for challenging can be part of a longer game and involve attrition. Illinois State University political scientist Lane Crothers talks with Charlie Schlenker about challenges. Hear from political scientist Lane Crothers about challenges and off OFF year primary elections. Get a preview of the 2017 Illinois Shakespeare Festival Season. Hear how fake news may be deepening the political divide in Illinois.