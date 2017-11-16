 GLT Sound Ideas 11/16/17 | WGLT

GLT Sound Ideas 11/16/17

By Staff 26 minutes ago

A little bit of exercise and nutrition goes a long way. The McLean County Health Department is targeting a new population – those with developmental disabilities – with those wellness tactics. The Health Department’s Laura Beavers lays out the details of a three year pilot program for wellness.  We all have an unforgettable teacher. Ryan Denham profiles a legendary science teacher at Glenn Elementary School in Normal who recently passed away. And Bloomington musician John Till grew up a child of the Chicago Suburbs, but his new album is all about tractors, trucks, and farms. Jon Norton has the interview.

