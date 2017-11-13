 GLT Sound Ideas 11/13/17 | WGLT

GLT Sound Ideas 11/13/17

By Staff 16 minutes ago

The Republican tax plan includes a new tax on college endowments. IWU President Eric Jensen calls that unfair saying higher-ed does not just sit on its money.Jensen tells GLT's Charlie Schlenker such a tax would drive up the cost of college for students and their families. You’ll hear from NPR National Political Correspondent Don Gonyea about covering flyover country during the Trump administration. And it’s a one on one with 13th district Democratic Congressional candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. IPR’s Brian Moline has the interview with the former Durbin fundraiser.

