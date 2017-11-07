GLT Sound Ideas 11/07/17

It's unusual for reporters to get involved in the stories they cover. But, former statehouse reporter Kerry Lester signed a letter calling out sexual harassment in Springfield. Over the weekend the Legislative Ethics Commission appointed a new legislative inspector general, a position that has been vacant. Hear the interview. A wave of pet illnesses is working through the Twin Cities. During an edition of Animal House, find out how you can prevent parvovirus. And Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos stops by to talk about a probably property tax increase and a leadership change in Bloomington.