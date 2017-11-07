 GLT Sound Ideas 11/07/17 | WGLT

GLT Sound Ideas 11/07/17

By Staff 15 minutes ago

It's unusual for reporters to get involved in the stories they cover. But, former statehouse reporter Kerry Lester signed a letter calling out sexual harassment in Springfield. Over the weekend the Legislative Ethics Commission appointed a new legislative inspector general, a position that has been vacant. Hear the interview. A wave of pet illnesses is working through the Twin Cities. During an edition of Animal House, find out how you can prevent parvovirus. And Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos stops by to talk about a probably property tax increase and a leadership change in Bloomington.

 


 

SI Full Podcast

GLT Sound Ideas 11/06/17

By Staff 23 hours ago

Hear from an expert exploring the relationship between people with autism and the IT field. It's an unfair stereotype, yet there is an correlation. ISU professor Ronnie Jia explores the links with GLT's Ryan Denham. Discover why a Bloomington woman entered the world of power lifting  and hear about her weekend competition in Las Vegas. Correspondent Bryan Bloodworth talks with Lynnette Ritchie. And Alderman Scott Black is live in the GLT Studios. You'll hear about a weekend retreat about budget priorities. 

GLT Sound Ideas 11/03/17

By Staff Nov 3, 2017

Convicted murderer Barton McNeil claims his girlfriend at the time killed McNeil's three year old daughter after climbing in his bedroom window where the girl was sleeping. Prosecutor Mary Cole isn't buying it. Much about windows, spider webs, and the Innocence Project during Episode two of the podcast 'Suspect Convictions'. Plus, Jon Norton brings you the rap music of history and sociology teacher Stefan Robinson, and Bloomington Alderman Diana Hauman wants more than just council input on how to solve the sizeable city budget deficit.

GLT Sound Ideas 11/02/17

By Staff Nov 2, 2017

The reaction to immigrants in many communities is particularly mixed now. The founder of Not In Our Town says hate is preventable. Patrice O'Neil returns to Bloomington Normal for a Not In Our School event. Hear the report. The plays for the next Illinois Shakespeare Festival Season have been announced. You’ll hear from the festival director. And what if there was an app that would answer your questions about recycling, specific to Bloomington Normal? And what if it sent reminders to set out your recycling for pick up? You’re in luck.