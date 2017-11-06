GLT Sound Ideas 11/06/17

Hear from an expert exploring the relationship between people with autism and the IT field. It's an unfair stereotype, yet there is an correlation. ISU professor Ronnie Jia explores the links with GLT's Ryan Denham. Discover why a Bloomington woman entered the world of power lifting and hear about her weekend competition in Las Vegas. Correspondent Bryan Bloodworth talks with Lynnette Ritchie. And Alderman Scott Black is live in the GLT Studios. You'll hear about a weekend retreat about budget priorities.