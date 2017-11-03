GLT Sound Ideas 11/03/17

Convicted murderer Barton McNeil claims his girlfriend at the time killed McNeil's three year old daughter after climbing in his bedroom window where the girl was sleeping. Prosecutor Mary Cole isn't buying it. Much about windows, spider webs, and the Innocence Project during Episode two of the podcast 'Suspect Convictions'. Plus, Jon Norton brings you the rap music of history and sociology teacher Stefan Robinson, and Bloomington Alderman Diana Hauman wants more than just council input on how to solve the sizeable city budget deficit.