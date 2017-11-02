 GLT Sound Ideas 11/02/17 | WGLT

GLT Sound Ideas 11/02/17

By Staff 27 minutes ago

The reaction to immigrants in many communities is particularly mixed now. The founder of Not In Our Town says hate is preventable. Patrice O'Neil returns to Bloomington Normal for a Not In Our School event. Hear the report. The plays for the next Illinois Shakespeare Festival Season have been announced. You’ll hear from the festival director. And what if there was an app that would answer your questions about recycling, specific to Bloomington Normal? And what if it sent reminders to set out your recycling for pick up? You’re in luck. You’ll hear from the Ecology Action Center’s Michael Brown. 

 

 

