Hear about the 1998 Barton McNeil murder case, that left a 3 year old Bloomington girl dead. Investigative journalist Scott Reeder is taking another look. Get a preview of the podcast Suspect Convictions. Jon Norton has the interview. It’s that’s time of year to begin signing up for new coverage under the affordable care act, or Obama Care. Judy Valente reports on why that may be a bigger challenge this year for some. And hear from a leading expert on Title IX why it’s not evened out men and women’s college athletics.