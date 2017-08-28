 GLT Sound Ideas 08/28/17 | WGLT

GLT Sound Ideas 08/28/17

Running for Congress as a Democrat in the 13th district seems a popular thing to do just now. Hear from Jonathan Ebel, the fifth Democratic candidate seeking to run against Republican Rodney Davis next year. GLT's Ryan Denham has the interview. College students are back in town. And that means more business for Uber and Lyft drivers. Find out what it’s like to give rides to strangers. And it’s a conversation with Samantha Fish. She’s known for her fierce blues guitar playing but shows off a different side on her new album.  She’s playing the Castle Theater tomorrow.

  

The state of Illinois has a budget, but it is not balanced. The unfunded pension obligation is now at $130 billion and rising. There are challenges ahead for everyone and many social and human service agencies are already stretched to the breaking point after the last decade of underfunding and the last two years of fiscal uncertainty from the budget standoff. Listen to a GLT Forum with leaders of local government, education, and human service organizations talking about the permanent damage done and how the Bloomington Normal community will find a road forward.

A Bloomington-Normal based bicyclist recently tried the longest and most difficult bike ride in the world. Thursday Gervais quit after only a few stages in the race across Russia, but will stay on the bike. Hear how she thinks the race must change to continue and have credibility. Discover how new imaging can lead to an earlier Alzheimer’s diagnosis. GLT correspondent Colleen Reynolds reports on the study underway at Fort Jesse Imaging.  And a blues band is reuniting. The Blue Aces performed across central Illinois from 1998 to 2003.

The Sister Cities program has been a political football in Bloomington of late. But, Committee Chair Darren Sampson says it still has real value for twin cities culture.From post war citizen diplomacy to today, Ryan Denham has more on the sister cities effort. There’s a new scan available in the twin cities to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. Colleen Reynolds has that story. And there's a teacher shortage in Illinois and across the nation. GLT's Charlie Schlenker talks with the people trying to fill it.