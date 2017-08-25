 GLT Sound Ideas 08/25/17 | WGLT
GLT's Sound Ideas

GLT Sound Ideas 08/25/17

By Staff 2 hours ago

The state of Illinois has a budget, but it is not balanced. The unfunded pension obligation is now at $130 billion and rising. There are challenges ahead for everyone and many social and human service agencies are already stretched to the breaking point after the last decade of underfunding and the last two years of fiscal uncertainty from the budget standoff. Listen to a GLT Forum with leaders of local government, education, and human service organizations talking about the permanent damage done and how the Bloomington Normal community will find a road forward.

SI Full Podcast

GLT Sound Ideas 08/24/17

By Staff 23 hours ago

A Bloomington-Normal based bicyclist recently tried the longest and most difficult bike ride in the world. Thursday Gervais quit after only a few stages in the race across Russia, but will stay on the bike. Hear how she thinks the race must change to continue and have credibility. Discover how new imaging can lead to an earlier Alzheimer’s diagnosis. GLT correspondent Colleen Reynolds reports on the study underway at Fort Jesse Imaging.  And a blues band is reuniting. The Blue Aces performed across central Illinois from 1998 to 2003.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/23/17

By Staff Aug 23, 2017

The Sister Cities program has been a political football in Bloomington of late. But, Committee Chair Darren Sampson says it still has real value for twin cities culture.From post war citizen diplomacy to today, Ryan Denham has more on the sister cities effort. There’s a new scan available in the twin cities to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. Colleen Reynolds has that story. And there's a teacher shortage in Illinois and across the nation. GLT's Charlie Schlenker talks with the people trying to fill it.

GLT's Sound Ideas 08/22/17

By Staff Aug 22, 2017

There's a lot of interest in donating human milk in McLean County. Tammy Brooks from the McLean County Health Department oversees the milk bank program that has thousands of ounces in storage. GLT's Ryan Denham talks with donors about the milk bank. You'd recognize the music of Verlon Thomson. His songs have been recorded by the biggest in the music industry. Find out why an ISU professor is KickStarter Fundraising Mode to raise money for a documentary about the singer-songwriter and American troubadour.