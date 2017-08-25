GLT Sound Ideas 08/25/17

The state of Illinois has a budget, but it is not balanced. The unfunded pension obligation is now at $130 billion and rising. There are challenges ahead for everyone and many social and human service agencies are already stretched to the breaking point after the last decade of underfunding and the last two years of fiscal uncertainty from the budget standoff. Listen to a GLT Forum with leaders of local government, education, and human service organizations talking about the permanent damage done and how the Bloomington Normal community will find a road forward.

