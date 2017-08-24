GLT Sound Ideas 08/24/17

A Bloomington-Normal based bicyclist recently tried the longest and most difficult bike ride in the world. Thursday Gervais quit after only a few stages in the race across Russia, but will stay on the bike. Hear how she thinks the race must change to continue and have credibility. Discover how new imaging can lead to an earlier Alzheimer’s diagnosis. GLT correspondent Colleen Reynolds reports on the study underway at Fort Jesse Imaging. And a blues band is reuniting. The Blue Aces performed across central Illinois from 1998 to 2003. Hear from two of the band members about the bands beginnings and why they’re getting back together for a reunion show and benefit Sunday night.