 GLT Sound Ideas 08/23/17 | WGLT

GLT Sound Ideas 08/23/17

By Staff 13 minutes ago

The Sister Cities program has been a political football in Bloomington of late. But, Committee Chair Darren Sampson says it still has real value for twin cities culture.From post war citizen diplomacy to today, Ryan Denham has more on the sister cities effort. There’s a new scan available in the twin cities to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. Colleen Reynolds has that story. And there's a teacher shortage in Illinois and across the nation. GLT's Charlie Schlenker talks with the people trying to fill it.

GLT's Sound Ideas 08/22/17

By Staff Aug 22, 2017

There's a lot of interest in donating human milk in McLean County. Tammy Brooks from the McLean County Health Department oversees the milk bank program that has thousands of ounces in storage. GLT's Ryan Denham talks with donors about the milk bank. You'd recognize the music of Verlon Thomson. His songs have been recorded by the biggest in the music industry. Find out why an ISU professor is KickStarter Fundraising Mode to raise money for a documentary about the singer-songwriter and American troubadour.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/18/17

By Staff Aug 18, 2017

The City of Bloomington could look at its own asphalt plant. The why or why not in part two of Colleen Reynolds’ interview on the street resurfacing program. Ryan Denham looks at Bruegala and a new entry into the Bloomington Normal Craft Brewing Scene. Plus, Jon Norton talks with Country Bluegrass Legend Sam Bush.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/17/17

By Staff Aug 17, 2017

Catch up with Senators Duckworth and Durbin. During the August Congressional Recess, Illinois elected representatives are buzzing around the state. Charlie Schlenker has the interviews with reaction to the latest Trump administration controversy, plus questions about health care and agriculture.  GLT’s Ryan Denham catches up with McLean County Trump supporters we first heard from during the election season. Find out if their support is decreasing. And get an update on Bloomington’s roads and streets and efforts to repair and maintain them. 