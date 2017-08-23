GLT Sound Ideas 08/23/17

The Sister Cities program has been a political football in Bloomington of late. But, Committee Chair Darren Sampson says it still has real value for twin cities culture.From post war citizen diplomacy to today, Ryan Denham has more on the sister cities effort. There’s a new scan available in the twin cities to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. Colleen Reynolds has that story. And there's a teacher shortage in Illinois and across the nation. GLT's Charlie Schlenker talks with the people trying to fill it.