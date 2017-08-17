 GLT Sound Ideas 08/17/17 | WGLT

GLT Sound Ideas 08/17/17

08/17/17

Catch up with Senators Duckworth and Durbin. During the August Congressional Recess, Illinois elected representatives are buzzing around the state. Charlie Schlenker has the interviews with reaction to the latest Trump administration controversy, plus questions about health care and agriculture.  GLT’s Ryan Denham catches up with McLean County Trump supporters we first heard from during the election season. Find out if their support is decreasing. And get an update on Bloomington’s roads and streets and efforts to repair and maintain them. 

There are other reasons to like brick streets than historical authenticity or neighborhood environment. Economics are a factor too. A master plan for brick streets in Bloomingtin, revised and reconsidered. Plus. Furor in McLean County over GOP Chairman Chuck Erickson's support of Donald Trump's much criticized comments about the killing and violence in Charlottesville, VA.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/14/17

Get tips on preventing West Nile Virus. It’s rare, but for some people it’s worth the trouble to avoid the mosquito bite. Contracting the virus can be deadly according Angie Crawford with the McLean County Health Department. You’ll also hear how to deal with preventing carriers of the Zika virus during an edition of Grow. Hear a discussion about the latest on the school funding bill from the Illinois Public Radio politics roundtable. And there’s a preview of the Front Street Music Fest.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/09/17

08/09/17

School Districts are still struggling to understand what the Governor's amendatory veto of the school funding formula bill last week means for them. But, Unit Five Superintendent Mark Daniel says it's not great. And schools still have no idea when they'll be getting state payments, however much those might be. Plus an update on the readiness of Unit Five's bus company as the school year begins, the status of the opioid addiction in McLean County, and the music of the Supersuckers.