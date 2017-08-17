GLT Sound Ideas 08/17/17

Catch up with Senators Duckworth and Durbin. During the August Congressional Recess, Illinois elected representatives are buzzing around the state. Charlie Schlenker has the interviews with reaction to the latest Trump administration controversy, plus questions about health care and agriculture. GLT’s Ryan Denham catches up with McLean County Trump supporters we first heard from during the election season. Find out if their support is decreasing. And get an update on Bloomington’s roads and streets and efforts to repair and maintain them.