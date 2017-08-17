GLT Sound Ideas 08/16/17

There are other reasons to like brick streets than historical authenticity or neighborhood environment. Economics are a factor too. A master plan for brick streets in Bloomingtin, revised and reconsidered. Plus. Furor in McLean County over GOP Chairman Chuck Erickson's support of Donald Trump's much criticized comments about the killing and violence in Charlottesville, VA.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.