GLT Sound Ideas 08/16/17

By Staff 2 hours ago

There are other reasons to like brick streets than historical authenticity or neighborhood environment. Economics are a factor too. A master plan for brick streets in Bloomingtin, revised and reconsidered. Plus. Furor in McLean County over GOP Chairman Chuck Erickson's support of Donald Trump's much criticized comments about the killing and violence in Charlottesville, VA.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/14/17

By staff Aug 14, 2017

Get tips on preventing West Nile Virus. It’s rare, but for some people it’s worth the trouble to avoid the mosquito bite. Contracting the virus can be deadly according Angie Crawford with the McLean County Health Department. You’ll also hear how to deal with preventing carriers of the Zika virus during an edition of Grow. Hear a discussion about the latest on the school funding bill from the Illinois Public Radio politics roundtable. And there’s a preview of the Front Street Music Fest.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/11/17

By Aug 11, 2017

A local historic Rt. 66 landmark has found new life through the efforts of the Town of Normal and a well-known Rt. 66 scholar.  Terri Ryburn hopes the restored Sprague Super Service station will allow her to facilitate tourism on The Mother Road. The opening of the restored landmark is this weekend.  The effort to build on the renaissance of Rt. 66 tourism in central Illinois, plus the city of Peoria faces a discrimination lawsuit over its nuisance ordinance, and a political spat in McLean County politics. That one is, who would have thought it, over e-mails.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/09/17

By Staff Aug 9, 2017

School Districts are still struggling to understand what the Governor's amendatory veto of the school funding formula bill last week means for them. But, Unit Five Superintendent Mark Daniel says it's not great. And schools still have no idea when they'll be getting state payments, however much those might be. Plus an update on the readiness of Unit Five's bus company as the school year begins, the status of the opioid addiction in McLean County, and the music of the Supersuckers.