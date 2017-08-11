 GLT Sound Ideas 08/11/17 | WGLT
GLT's Sound Ideas

GLT Sound Ideas 08/11/17

A local historic Rt. 66 landmark has found new life through the efforts of the Town of Normal and a well-known Rt. 66 scholar.  Terri Ryburn hopes the restored Sprague Super Service station will allow her to facilitate tourism on The Mother Road. The opening of the restored landmark is this weekend.  The effort to build on the renaissance of Rt. 66 tourism in central Illinois, plus the city of Peoria faces a discrimination lawsuit over its nuisance ordinance, and a political spat in McLean County politics. That one is, who would have thought it, over e-mails.

