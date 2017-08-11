 GLT Sound Ideas 08/09/17 | WGLT
GLT's Sound Ideas

GLT Sound Ideas 08/09/17

By Staff 5 hours ago

School Districts are still struggling to understand what the Governor's amendatory veto of the school funding formula bill last week means for them. But, Unit Five Superintendent Mark Daniel says it's not great. And schools still have no idea when they'll be getting state payments, however much those might be. Plus an update on the readiness of Unit Five's bus company as the school year begins, the status of the opioid addiction in McLean County, and the music of the Supersuckers.

SI Full Podcast

