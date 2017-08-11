 GLT Sound Ideas 08/08/17 | WGLT
GLT Sound Ideas 08/08/17

By Staff 5 hours ago

Hear about changing leadership in the town of normal as City Manager Mark Peterson announces his retirement. A talk with Peterson about his career and the town. Hear from Council member Jeff Fritzen about the process to replace Peterson and a sewer rate hike. Plus, President Trump's Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Chenoa. GLT's Ryan Denham was there.

GLT's Sound Ideas: 8/10/17

By Staff Aug 10, 2017

Hear a report on MetroNet’s twin city expansion. Company representative  Kathy Scheller says they are affecting the marketplace. MetroNet now has more than a thousand customers for its high speed internet service in Bloomington Normal. GLT's Ryan Denham reports.  There's a conversation with ISU President Larry Deitz. There’s a state budget, but other budget problems are looming – including unfunded pensions. Charlie Schlenker has the interview. And hear how a central Illinois barbershop quartet placed in a national competition.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/07/17

By Staff Aug 7, 2017

Hear from young people about organized religion. They appear to be going in opposite directions. Teenager Kate Lorenz and church leaders talk about the disconnect. Judy Valente reports. During an edition of Animal House, hear how two artists who are now sharing studio space may now share a new creative spark. Since the budget veto override, nearly two dozen staffers with Governor Rauner’s office have quit or been fired. Hear where he’s looking for staff and what that could mean. And it’s a conversation with ISU’s new women’s head basketball coach.

GLT Sound Ideas 08/02/17

By Staff Aug 2, 2017

A recent study on the brains of football players showed all but one in the study showed signs of the disease CTE. But, ISU Coach Brock Spack says that makes no difference to him. The changing landscape as Football copes with its concussion problem.  Jon Norton talks with the coach about that and about this year's team. Congressman Rodney Davis stumps for tax reform. And Eureka College History Professor Junius Rodriguez runs again for Congress against Republican incumbent Darin LaHood.