GLT Sound Ideas 08/08/17

Hear about changing leadership in the town of normal as City Manager Mark Peterson announces his retirement. A talk with Peterson about his career and the town. Hear from Council member Jeff Fritzen about the process to replace Peterson and a sewer rate hike. Plus, President Trump's Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Chenoa. GLT's Ryan Denham was there.

