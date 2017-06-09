Related Program: 
GLT Sound Ideas 06/09/17

By Staff 36 minutes ago

The First African American Normal Town Council Member says he 2016 election did not make a difference in her decision to run. A conversation about the goals and background of Chemberly Cummings. There's a celebration of creativity, inclusion, and collaboration at the University Galleries. State Representative Dan Brady responds to the suggestion of a boycott of the private businesses of lawmakers until a state budget passes. And the wisdom of healing gardens.

GLT Sound Ideas 06/08/17

By staff 23 hours ago

Hear from the headliner of this Saturday's GLT Summer Concert. She says she had a tumultuous childhood. You’ll Meet Thornetta Davis, the Queen of Detroit Blues and hear our conversation with Edward David Anderson who opens the Summer Concert on Saturday.  On stage tonight, the first of Normal Parks and Recreation's musical-theater productions: the 2005 Tony Award-winning show, Spamalot.  And Charlie Schlenker talks about the state budget with Representative Dan Brady.

GLT Sound Ideas 06/07/17

By Staff Jun 7, 2017

The job of Illinois comptroller used to be regarded as perfunctory. But the budget impasse has changed that. Listen for an interview with Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza. Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos is in the studio to talk about climate change. When President Trump pulled out of the U.N. Paris Climate Accord, Bloomington-Normal’s Mayor’s jumped in on the Mayors’ National Climate Action Agenda. And the Tony Awards are Sunday night. Judy Valente has a preview of Broadway’s big night. 

GLT Sound Ideas 06/06/17

By staff Jun 6, 2017

Peoria's airport manager is not a fan of President Trump's proposal to privatize air traffic control. Hear from Gene Olson about the dangers of private control of air traffic control. Charlie Schlenker has the interview. Colleen Reynolds tells you about the McLean County Diversity project and the students who will see history first hand this summer at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp. And GLT’s Jon Norton previews an upcoming show at the Castle Theater with St. Paul & the Broken Bones.  