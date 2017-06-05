GLT Sound Ideas 06/05/17

By staff 22 minutes ago

Even the members of President Trump's own party don't much like his budget. Congressman Rodney Davis is particularly opposed to cuts to agriculture spending. The Taylorville Republican talks with GLT’s Charlie Schlenker and says budgets are visions from Presidents, not meant to be taken literally. The state legislative session is over and observers are left with more questions than answers. You’ll get analysis during an IPR politics roundtable. And it’s the classic country of the Cactus Blossoms. They’re playing the Castle Theater tonight.

Tags: 
SI Full Podcast

Related Content

GLT Sound Ideas 06/01/17

By staff Jun 1, 2017

The Baby Fold in Normal is closing its 24-hour Residential Treatment Center for children and teens who've suffered emotional trauma. Aimee Beam  talks with GLT's Judy Valente about how the state budget impasse is affecting residential care. Charlie Schlenker talks with U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis about the Paris Climate Change Accord. President Trump announcing his intentions regarding the plan today. And get a preview of GLT’s Summer Concert with Edward David Anderson.

GLT Sound Ideas 05/30/17

By staff May 30, 2017

As Bloomington considers a citizen review board for police, the Chief of a department that pioneered community policing says he is a big advocate for that kind of body. Jeffrey Bliemeister is the police chief of Lincoln, Nebraska. He talks with GLT’s Jon Norton. Judy Valente has the story of Congolese family and their immigration story. She talks with those in Bloomington-Normal who helped the family find a home. And Town of Normal City Manager Mark Peterson is in the studio talk about Uptown, cooperation with Bloomington, and a mulit-sports complex.  

GLT Sound Ideas 5/25/17

By Staff May 25, 2017

Destihl Brewery is banking on its sour ales for future growth as it opens its new facility in north Normal. But, formerly explosive double digit growth in craft beer slowed last year to six percent. Talking about beer taste trends with Destihl. Plus, plastic mats for the homeless, Sergeant Pepper hits 50, and immigration stories.