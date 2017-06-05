GLT Sound Ideas 06/05/17

Even the members of President Trump's own party don't much like his budget. Congressman Rodney Davis is particularly opposed to cuts to agriculture spending. The Taylorville Republican talks with GLT’s Charlie Schlenker and says budgets are visions from Presidents, not meant to be taken literally. The state legislative session is over and observers are left with more questions than answers. You’ll get analysis during an IPR politics roundtable. And it’s the classic country of the Cactus Blossoms. They’re playing the Castle Theater tonight.