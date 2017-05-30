GLT Sound Ideas 05/30/17

As Bloomington considers a citizen review board for police, the Chief of a department that pioneered community policing says he is a big advocate for that kind of body. Jeffrey Bliemeister is the police chief of Lincoln, Nebraska. He talks with GLT’s Jon Norton. Judy Valente has the story of Congolese family and their immigration story. She talks with those in Bloomington-Normal who helped the family find a home. And Town of Normal City Manager Mark Peterson is in the studio talk about Uptown, cooperation with Bloomington, and a mulit-sports complex.