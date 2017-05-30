GLT Sound Ideas 05/30/17

As Bloomington considers a citizen review board for police, the Chief of a department that pioneered community policing says he is a big advocate for that kind of body. Jeffrey Bliemeister is the police chief of Lincoln, Nebraska. He talks with GLT’s Jon Norton. Judy Valente has the story of Congolese family and their immigration story. She talks with those in Bloomington-Normal who helped the family find a home. And Town of Normal City Manager Mark Peterson is in the studio talk about Uptown, cooperation with Bloomington, and a mulit-sports complex.  

GLT Sound Ideas 5/25/17

By Staff May 25, 2017

Destihl Brewery is banking on its sour ales for future growth as it opens its new facility in north Normal. But, formerly explosive double digit growth in craft beer slowed last year to six percent. Talking about beer taste trends with Destihl. Plus, plastic mats for the homeless, Sergeant Pepper hits 50, and immigration stories.

GLT Sound Ideas 5/24/17

By Staff May 24, 2017

New Bloomington Alderman Jamie Mathy says the city is not all that user friendly for small business startups. But, he says the city of no is starting to turn into the city of, how can we help you? Plus home is where the RV is, the final chapter of a ten month travel odyssey. And getting rid of a couple of garden pests.

GLT Sound Ideas 05/23/17

By Staff May 23, 2017

A march from Chicago to Springfield demanding a state budget. One of those marchers joins us, advocating a progressive income tax. The head of the Ecology Action Center lays out plans for a household hazardous waste collection event and business support for it. Plus, the Mayor of Bloomington stops by.