GLT Sound Ideas 05/18/17

Hear about current and former Bloomington High School girls possibly exploited on line. There's a web site claiming to trade nudes of those students. District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly talks with CS and you’ll hear from an isu expert on these deplorable instances. Throw away that microwave popcorn and find how to grow your own. Laura Kennedy and Patrick Murphy have the tips on an edition of Grow. And the McLean County Behavioral Health Community Forum is underway today. You’ll hear from one of the presenters about faith based mental health care.