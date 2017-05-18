GLT Sound Ideas 05/18/17

Hear about current and former Bloomington High School girls possibly exploited on line. There's a web site claiming to trade nudes of those students. District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly talks with CS and you’ll hear from an isu expert on these deplorable instances. Throw away that microwave popcorn and find how to grow your own. Laura Kennedy and Patrick Murphy have the tips on an edition of Grow. And the McLean County Behavioral Health Community Forum is underway today. You’ll hear from one of the presenters about faith based mental health care.  

GLT Sound Ideas 05/17/17

By Staff May 17, 2017

Mental health service advocates say there can be big savings from coordinated treatment and support of those with mental illness. Targeting who needs important services is key.  Charlie Schlenker talks with John Fallon Senior Program Manager for the Corporation for Supportive Housing. Fallon is one of several presenters interviewed for a special edition of Sound Ideas and speaking at McLean County's Behavioral Health Forum underway on May 18. 

GLT Sound Ideas 05/16/17

By Staff May 16, 2017

Get an update on police body cams. Pilot projects are on the street in Bloomington-Normal. Bloomington Police are trained to create a narrative arc, verbally,  on the recording. Sergeant Clayton Arnold talks with Charlie Schlenker about the importance of context.  Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner is in the studio and discusses a proposed citizen review board for the police department. He’ll also answer questions about east side development vs city core redevelopment.

GLT Sound ideas 05/15/17

By staff May 15, 2017

The Bloomington City Council will discuss this evening whether the city should have an independent citizen police review board. GLT's Judy Valente talks with a Bloomington couple who filed a complaint against the police. The Bloomington City Council will discuss police-community relations during a meeting this evening at 5:30. Get a preview of a Behavioral Health forum. I’s tied to an effort to improve mental health care in the area. Charlie Schlenker talks with McLean County Administrator Bill Wasson.