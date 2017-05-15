GLT Sound ideas 05/15/17

Hear about a new study on racial and income equality in Bloomington Normal. It finds disparities in policing, environmental pollution, discrimination, and affordable housing. GLT’s Judy Valente talks with Illinois State University student researchers about the data. You’ll hear from Mike Matejka with Not In Our Town, the group which commissioned the study. What happens now that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey? Find out what ISU Political Scientist Meghan Leonard thinks. Discover what you need to do to keep a star of your garden shining bright.