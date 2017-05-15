GLT Sound ideas 05/15/17

The Bloomington City Council will discuss this evening whether the city should have an independent citizen police review board. GLT's Judy Valente talks with a Bloomington couple who filed a complaint against the police. The Bloomington City Council will discuss police-community relations during a meeting this evening at 5:30. Get a preview of a Behavioral Health forum. I’s tied to an effort to improve mental health care in the area. Charlie Schlenker talks with McLean County Administrator Bill Wasson. And during an edition of What’s on Your Turntable, you’ll hear a folk-rock band who played an Illinois Wesleyan University concert in 1970.