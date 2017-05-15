GLT Sound ideas 05/15/17

By staff 1 hour ago

The Bloomington City Council will discuss this evening whether the city should have an independent citizen police review board. GLT's Judy Valente talks with a Bloomington couple who filed a complaint against the police. The Bloomington City Council will discuss police-community relations during a meeting this evening at 5:30. Get a preview of a Behavioral Health forum. I’s tied to an effort to improve mental health care in the area. Charlie Schlenker talks with McLean County Administrator Bill Wasson. And during an edition of What’s on Your Turntable, you’ll hear a folk-rock band who played an Illinois Wesleyan University concert in 1970. 

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/12/17

By Staff May 12, 2017

Actor Gary Cole says sometimes theater becomes more than theater. That's when an Illinois State University alum took a play about the Vietnam War. Hear Colleen Reynold's interview with Cole. Plus, Mother's Day is approaching; we consider the complicated position of moms in children's literature. And a Nashville country rocker is in the twin cities this weekend. 

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/11/17

By Staff May 11, 2017

In an update from Black Lives Matter, the group still has concerns about police relations. Cinnamon Porter talks with GLT's Judy Valente about a continued Black Lives Matter push for a citizen review panel. You'll also hear from two Illinois State University leaders. Charlie Schlenker talks with President Dietz about the budget and more. Jon Norton reports with the Illinois State University athletic director about outsourcing comprehensive multi media rights. As Wonder Woman hits the big screen, find out what makes her an enduring character. 

GLT's Sound Ideas: 5/10/17

By Staff May 10, 2017

Hear about a new study on racial and income equality in Bloomington Normal. It finds disparities in policing, environmental pollution, discrimination, and affordable housing. GLT’s Judy Valente talks with Illinois State University student researchers about the data. You’ll hear from Mike Matejka with Not In Our Town, the group which commissioned the study. What happens now that President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey? Find out what ISU Political Scientist Meghan Leonard thinks. Discover what you need to do to keep a star of your garden shining bright.