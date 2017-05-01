GLT Sound Ideas 05/01/17

Hear about the protest over clothing guidelines at a Unit 5 Junior high and get the school districts reaction. Parents and residents are critical of the principle’s voice mail message they say is aimed at girls only. GLT’s Judy Valente talks with a spokesperson for the parents and a Unit 5 official. During an edition of GLT’s Datebook find out how students involved in their community are being recognized…you’ll hear about the YICU Youth Service Awards. And you'll get a better understanding the important work of a cancer center chaplain.