GLT Sound Ideas 04/28/17

An indie film maker and ISU graduate is about to scare the pants off movie goers. Zakk Fairly said he tries to let the audience create the fear for itself, not dispel the uncertainty by showing too much. Fairly talked with Laura Kennedy about his new premier Saturday at the Normal Theater and his first short film, "Beyond Normal." Plus, the end of a storied broadcasting career. GLT says goodbye to Willis Kern. And we'll explore, the tough job of a hospice chaplain. Hip Pocket rides again as well.

GLT Sound Ideas 04/27/17

By Staff 22 hours ago

Illinois is preparing a law that could legalize recreational use of marijuana. That leaves one nationally-recognized illegal drug researcher stunned. ISU Criminal Justice Scientist Ralph Weisheit on legalizing pot in Illinois. Plus, lessons not learned from the Vietnam War, what's in your wallet?, and Cornelius Eady during National Poetry Month.

GLT Sound Ideas 04/26/17

By Staff Apr 26, 2017

Last year, Heartland Community College had to return $35,000 in state funds back to Springfield because it came retroactively for a program that had been cut. Heartland Vice President Doug Minter says it wasn't so much the loss of funds, but the uncertainty. Hear about Heartland's multiyear strategic budgeting plan, which administrators hope can keep reserve funds in check. Shallow arctic pools are a troubling indicator of the effects of global warming. That's according to a Canadian-based climate change expert speaking at ISU this week. Charlie Schlenker has the interview.

GLT Sound ideas 04/25/17

By Mike McCurdy Apr 25, 2017

The Trump administration is taking aim at Planned Parenthood and central Illinois Congressmen Davis and LaHood are on board. Planned Parenthood of Illinois' Julie Lynn says defunding the organization could have a devastating impact on women's health in McLean County. Judy Valente reports on the future of Planned Parenthood in McLean County. Get an update on the Zimmerman murder case from the Pantagraph reporter covering the court proceedings. Charlie Schlenker has the interview. And Mayor Tari Renner is in the studio to talk about brick streets, bike lanes and parking lots. 