GLT Sound Ideas 04/26/17

By Staff 3 hours ago

Last year, Heartland Community College had to return $35,000 in state funds back to Springfield because it came retroactively for a program that had been cut. Heartland Vice President Doug Minter says it wasn't so much the loss of funds, but the uncertainty. Hear about Heartland's multiyear strategic budgeting plan, which administrators hope can keep reserve funds in check. Shallow arctic pools are a troubling indicator of the effects of global warming. That's according to a Canadian-based climate change expert speaking at ISU this week. Charlie Schlenker has the interview. During Animal House you'll hear how fungus can be a bad thing for your pets, while Patrick Murphy explains during Grow, it's not so good for the garden either. And, retiring host Willis Kern gives a parting shot.

 

Tags: 
SI Full Podcast

Related Content

GLT Sound ideas 04/25/17

By Mike McCurdy Apr 25, 2017

The Trump administration is taking aim at Planned Parenthood and central Illinois Congressmen Davis and LaHood are on board. Planned Parenthood of Illinois' Julie Lynn says defunding the organization could have a devastating impact on women's health in McLean County. Judy Valente reports on the future of Planned Parenthood in McLean County. Get an update on the Zimmerman murder case from the Pantagraph reporter covering the court proceedings. Charlie Schlenker has the interview. And Mayor Tari Renner is in the studio to talk about brick streets, bike lanes and parking lots. 

GLT Sound Ideas 04/24/17

By Staff Apr 24, 2017

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth took some risks during a town hall style meeting at Illinois Wesleyan University. She told a largely progressive crowd they should not immediately work toward a single payer healthcare system and that a public option on insurance exchanges is, perhaps, more achievable. The Illinois Democrat also told the crowd that certain GOP proposals for healthcare reform are red herrings and traps. She said those include: making birth control over the counter instead of by prescription which would allow insurance companies to avoid paying for it, and the Republican definition of pre-existing conditions. She said putting people with medical conditions into high risk pools would price them out of insurance .

GLT's Sound Ideas 4/20/17

By Staff Apr 20, 2017

What is Community Policing depends largely on who you ask. Illinois State University criminal justice Professor Cara Rabe Hemp says it starts with a philosophy that citizens will co-produce crime control. You'll hear about the wide variations of how police departments go about community policing. Questions about police intent arose during the debate over whether the Bloomington Police department should operate a sub-station on the city’s west side.