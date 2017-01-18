GLT Sound Ideas 01/18/17

By Staff 48 minutes ago

Whether it’s called a police substation, or a community house, cops in Bloomington plan to make good use of the west side house the city could approve next week. Chief Brendon Heffner weighs in on the facility, which has received pushback from Black Lives Matter and some neighbors. The new Congress promises to shake up Washington. What’s realistic and what isn’t? You’ll hear from a ISU political scientist Kerri Milita. And a movement is underway to protect the Affordable Care Act. A central Illinois activist states the case for Obamacare.

Tags: 
SI Full Podcast

Related Content

GLT Sound Ideas 01/16/17

By Jan 17, 2017

The issue of  homeless people in downtown Bloomington is public and contentious. Last summer, there was talk of better coordination of services and that continues behind the scenes.  Downtown Bloomington Association director Tricia Stiller talks with Charlie Schlenker about homeless people in downtown. During an edition of the IPR Politics Round Table, find out what may happen with the framework of a budget deal that died with the veto session. Robin Zander with Cheap Trick is turning 64 in a week. You’ll hear from a young fan and her father about what the band means to them.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/13/17

By Staff Jan 13, 2017

After computer hacking became such a prominent issue in the Presidential campaign, you have to ask if the average home user has a prayer of keeping his or her data private? Information Security worker Seth Pheasant with Illinois State University and the Director of Technology Security for the University, Kevin Krause, join us. District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly forecasts the effect of a Trump Administration on central Illinois schools. And hear what it's like being a hockey migrant and a host to a hockey player in Bloomington.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/12/17

By Mike McCurdy Jan 12, 2017

Those attending the Community Players' production of A Streetcar Named Desire are likely to detect a message from 1947 New Orleans that resonates today. Laura Kennedy talks with the star and director of A Streetcar Named Desire. Hear about streetcars from another era during an edition of McHistory. Bloomington-Normal’s first mass transit system was a horse drawn railway. There’s an update on higher education funding and you’ll hear from a Steven Sondheim scholar about how the playwright and composer’s life influenced his work.