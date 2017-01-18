GLT Sound Ideas 01/18/17

Whether it’s called a police substation, or a community house, cops in Bloomington plan to make good use of the west side house the city could approve next week. Chief Brendon Heffner weighs in on the facility, which has received pushback from Black Lives Matter and some neighbors. The new Congress promises to shake up Washington. What’s realistic and what isn’t? You’ll hear from a ISU political scientist Kerri Milita. And a movement is underway to protect the Affordable Care Act. A central Illinois activist states the case for Obamacare.