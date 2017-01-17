GLT Sound Ideas 01/16/17

The issue of homeless people in downtown Bloomington is public and contentious. Last summer, there was talk of better coordination of services and that continues behind the scenes. Downtown Bloomington Association director Tricia Stiller talks with Charlie Schlenker about homeless people in downtown. During an edition of the IPR Politics Round Table, find out what may happen with the framework of a budget deal that died with the veto session. Robin Zander with Cheap Trick is turning 64 in a week. You’ll hear from a young fan and her father about what the band means to them. And on this Martin Luther King day, we’ll bring you an excerpt of his 1966 address at Illinois Wesleyan University.