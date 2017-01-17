GLT Sound Ideas 01/16/17

The issue of  homeless people in downtown Bloomington is public and contentious. Last summer, there was talk of better coordination of services and that continues behind the scenes.  Downtown Bloomington Association director Tricia Stiller talks with Charlie Schlenker about homeless people in downtown. During an edition of the IPR Politics Round Table, find out what may happen with the framework of a budget deal that died with the veto session. Robin Zander with Cheap Trick is turning 64 in a week. You’ll hear from a young fan and her father about what the band means to them. And on this Martin Luther King day, we’ll bring you an excerpt of his 1966 address at Illinois Wesleyan University. 

SI Full Podcast

GLT Sound Ideas 01/13/17

By Staff Jan 13, 2017

After computer hacking became such a prominent issue in the Presidential campaign, you have to ask if the average home user has a prayer of keeping his or her data private? Information Security worker Seth Pheasant with Illinois State University and the Director of Technology Security for the University, Kevin Krause, join us. District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly forecasts the effect of a Trump Administration on central Illinois schools. And hear what it's like being a hockey migrant and a host to a hockey player in Bloomington.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/12/17

By Mike McCurdy Jan 12, 2017

Those attending the Community Players' production of A Streetcar Named Desire are likely to detect a message from 1947 New Orleans that resonates today. Laura Kennedy talks with the star and director of A Streetcar Named Desire. Hear about streetcars from another era during an edition of McHistory. Bloomington-Normal’s first mass transit system was a horse drawn railway. There’s an update on higher education funding and you’ll hear from a Steven Sondheim scholar about how the playwright and composer’s life influenced his work.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/11/17

By Staff Jan 11, 2017

Bloomington's downtown arena has been known as the U. S. Cellular Coliseum since it opened more than a decade about. But that's about to change. The national company's naming rights have expired and the new facility manager is ready to change the sign on the building. Hear from new Coliseum manager Lynn Cannon. She talks with Mike McCurdy. A lot has changed in education over the last 41 years. That's how long Gail Ann Briggs has served on the Unit 5 school board. She reviews her term with Charlie Schlenker. And, Jon Norton introduces you to Bloomington-Normal hip hop artist Brandon Daz.