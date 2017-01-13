Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

GLT Sound Ideas 01/13/17

By Staff 39 minutes ago
Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

After computer hacking became such a prominent issue in the Presidential campaign, you have to ask if the average home user has a prayer of keeping his or her data private.. Information Security worker Seth Pheasant of ISU and the Director of Technology Security for the University, Kevin Krause, join us. Plus, District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly forecasts the effect of a Trump Administration on central Illinois schools, and we hear what it's like being a hockey migrant and a host to a hockey player in Bloomington.

Tags: 
SI Full Podcast

Related Content

GLT Sound Ideas 01/12/17

By Mike McCurdy 23 hours ago

Those attending the Community Players' production of A Streetcar Named Desire are likely to detect a message from 1947 New Orleans that resonates today. Laura Kennedy talks with the star and director of A Streetcar Named Desire. Hear about streetcars from another era during an edition of McHistory. Bloomington-Normal’s first mass transit system was a horse drawn railway. There’s an update on higher education funding and you’ll hear from a Steven Sondheim scholar about how the playwright and composer’s life influenced his work.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/10/17

By Staff Jan 10, 2017

ISU President Larry Dietz says he is hopeful that a faint flicker of hope for a budget deal will grow into a roaring flame. Dietz talks about financial pressures on higher education, the departure of three ISU Trustees and all they have given the institution, and the effects of a Trump Administration on higher ed. Plus, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner goes over his State of the City address, and GLT talks Sound Money.