GLT Sound Ideas 01/13/17

After computer hacking became such a prominent issue in the Presidential campaign, you have to ask if the average home user has a prayer of keeping his or her data private.. Information Security worker Seth Pheasant of ISU and the Director of Technology Security for the University, Kevin Krause, join us. Plus, District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly forecasts the effect of a Trump Administration on central Illinois schools, and we hear what it's like being a hockey migrant and a host to a hockey player in Bloomington.