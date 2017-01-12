GLT Sound Ideas 01/12/17

By Mike McCurdy 22 minutes ago

Those attending the Community Players' production of A Streetcar Named Desire are likely to detect a message from 1947 New Orleans that resonates today. Laura Kennedy talks with the star and director of A Streetcar Named Desire. Hear about streetcars from another era during an edition of McHistory. Bloomington-Normal’s first mass transit system was a horse drawn railway. There’s an update on higher education funding and you’ll hear from a Steven Sondheim scholar about how the playwright and composer’s life influenced his work.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/11/17

By Staff Jan 11, 2017

Bloomington's downtown arena has been known as the U. S. Cellular Coliseum since it opened more than a decade about. But that's about to change. The national company's naming rights have expired and the new facility manager is ready to change the sign on the building. Hear from new Coliseum manager Lynn Cannon. She talks with Mike McCurdy. A lot has changed in education over the last 41 years. That's how long Gail Ann Briggs has served on the Unit 5 school board. She reviews her term with Charlie Schlenker. And, Jon Norton introduces you to Bloomington-Normal hip hop artist Brandon Daz.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/10/17

By Staff Jan 10, 2017

ISU President Larry Dietz says he is hopeful that a faint flicker of hope for a budget deal will grow into a roaring flame. Dietz talks about financial pressures on higher education, the departure of three ISU Trustees and all they have given the institution, and the effects of a Trump Administration on higher ed. Plus, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner goes over his State of the City address, and GLT talks Sound Money.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/09/17

By Staff Jan 9, 2017

Travel back in time 30 years when a quarter bought some fantasy time in front of a pinball machine or gaming console. You'll hear from  John Yates when GLT correspondent Ryan Denham takes you on a trip to McLean, IL and on a trip back in time for a visit to the Arcadia Playable Arcade Museum.  As the state legislature enters its lame duck session and a new year without a budget, get analysis from IPR’s Politics Roundtable. And it’s an edition of What’s On Your Turntable. Get to know the synth sounds of Alex Cameron, on the turntable at Waiting Room Records. 