GLT Sound Ideas 01/11/17

Bloomington's downtown arena has been known as the U. S. Cellular Coliseum since it opened more than a decade about. But that's about to change. The national company's naming rights have expired and the new facility manager is ready to change the sign on the building. Hear from new Coliseum manager Lynn Cannon. She talks with Mike McCurdy. A lot has changed in education over the last 41 years. That's how long Gail Ann Briggs has served on the Unit 5 school board. She reviews her term with Charlie Schlenker. And, Jon Norton introduces you to Bloomington-Normal hip hop artist Brandon Daz.