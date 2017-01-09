GLT Sound Ideas 01/09/17

Travel back in time 30 years when a quarter bought some fantasy time in front of a pinball machine or gaming console. You'll hear from John Yates when GLT correspondent Ryan Denham takes you on a trip to McLean, IL and on a trip back in time for a visit to the Arcadia Playable Arcade Museum. As the state legislature enters its lame duck session and a new year without a budget, get analysis from IPR’s Politics Roundtable. And it’s an edition of What’s On Your Turntable. Get to know the synth sounds of Alex Cameron, on the turntable at Waiting Room Records.