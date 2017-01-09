GLT Sound Ideas 01/09/17

Travel back in time 30 years when a quarter bought some fantasy time in front of a pinball machine or gaming console. You'll hear from  John Yates when GLT correspondent Ryan Denham takes you on a trip to McLean, IL and on a trip back in time for a visit to the Arcadia Playable Arcade Museum.  As the state legislature enters its lame duck session and a new year without a budget, get analysis from IPR’s Politics Roundtable. And it’s an edition of What’s On Your Turntable. Get to know the synth sounds of Alex Cameron, on the turntable at Waiting Room Records. 

GLT Sound Ideas 01/06/17

By Staff Jan 6, 2017

We listen back to the words and music of some of the central Illinois bands that emerged during 2016. Hear Jon Norton's interviews with members of War Painted Horses, Alex and the XOs, Flaccid, Hot Sauce Universe, and Sherwood Forest.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/05/17

By staff Jan 5, 2017

An economic incentive deal for a much anticipated restaurant is being criticized by a candidate for Mayor of Normal. Marc Tiritilli says sales tax rebates are a bad idea for restaurants. Tiritilli also talks with GLT's Charlie Schlenker about a potential two tiered pension system for police and firefighters, along with other issues. Laura Kennedy sits down at the Children’s Discover Museum with the organizations new director. Find out where Shelleigh Birlingmair is planning to take the museum. And you’ll hear from the next artist playing the Duncan Manor Songwriter Series.

GLT Sound Ideas 01/04/17

By Staff Jan 4, 2017

Health officials are learning more about e-cigarettes and the results aren't encouraging. You'll hear from Dr. John Burr, with the Bloomington-based Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation. He says the vaping process contains cancer-causing agents. A new book from U of I press gives voice to women involved in Mormonism. Holly Welker talked to several women in the faith about their perceptions on marriage, sex and abuse. And you'll hear about a revealing new study by an ISU scholar that hints workplace stereotyping of females is declining.