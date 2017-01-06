GLT Sound Ideas 01/06/17

We listen back to the words and music of some of the central Illinois bands that emerged during 2016. Hear Jon Norton's interviews with members of War Painted Horses, Alex and the XOs, Flaccid, Hot Sauce Universe, and Sherwood Forest.
An economic incentive deal for a much anticipated restaurant is being criticized by a candidate for Mayor of Normal. Marc Tiritilli says sales tax rebates are a bad idea for restaurants. Tiritilli also talks with GLT's Charlie Schlenker about a potential two tiered pension system for police and firefighters, along with other issues. Laura Kennedy sits down at the Children’s Discover Museum with the organizations new director. Find out where Shelleigh Birlingmair is planning to take the museum. And you’ll hear from the next artist playing the Duncan Manor Songwriter Series.
Health officials are learning more about e-cigarettes and the results aren't encouraging. You'll hear from Dr. John Burr, with the Bloomington-based Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation. He says the vaping process contains cancer-causing agents. A new book from U of I press gives voice to women involved in Mormonism. Holly Welker talked to several women in the faith about their perceptions on marriage, sex and abuse. And you'll hear about a revealing new study by an ISU scholar that hints workplace stereotyping of females is declining.
Hear from two of the organizers of a bus contingent from Bloomington headed to march in Washington DC following Trump’s Inauguration. Colleen Reynolds talks with Vikkie Cossio and Stacy Hardin both helping to organize a trip to the Women’s March on Washington. Hear from Illinois’ Treasurer. The Democrat is not sparing his own party when it comes to criticism over the budget stalemate. And during an edition of Animal House, find out why it may be time to forget teaching your dog to fetch.