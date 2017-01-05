GLT Sound Ideas 01/05/17

An economic incentive deal for a much anticipated restaurant is being criticized by a candidate for Mayor of Normal. Marc Tiritilli says sales tax rebates are a bad idea for restaurants. Tiritilli also talks with GLT's Charlie Schlenker about a potential two tiered pension system for police and firefighters, along with other issues. Laura Kennedy sits down at the Children’s Discover Museum with the organizations new director. Find out where Shelleigh Birlingmair is planning to take the museum. And you’ll hear from the next artist playing the Duncan Manor Songwriter Series. Jon Norton is in the studio with Dan Hubbard for some conversation and music.