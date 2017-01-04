GLT Sound Ideas 01/04/17

Hear from two of the organizers of a bus contingent from Bloomington headed to march in Washington DC following Trump’s Inauguration. Colleen Reynolds talks with Vikkie Cossio and Stacy Hardin both helping to organize a trip to the Women’s March on Washington. Hear from Illinois’ Treasurer. The Democrat is not sparing his own party when it comes to criticism over the budget stalemate. And during an edition of Animal House, find out why it may be time to forget teaching your dog to fetch.