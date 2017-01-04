GLT Sound Ideas 01/04/17

Health officials are learning more about e-cigarettes and the results aren't encouraging. You'll hear from Dr. John Burr, with the Bloomington-based Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation. He says the vaping process contains cancer-causing agents. A new book from U of I press gives voice to women involved in Mormonism. Holly Welker talked to several women in the faith about their perceptions on marriage, sex and abuse. And you'll hear about a revealing new study by an ISU scholar that hints workplace stereotyping of females is declining.