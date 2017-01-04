GLT Sound Ideas 01/04/17

By Staff 25 minutes ago

Health officials are learning more about e-cigarettes and the results aren't encouraging. You'll hear from Dr. John Burr, with the Bloomington-based Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation. He says the vaping process contains cancer-causing agents. A new book from U of I press gives voice to women involved in Mormonism. Holly Welker talked to several women in the faith about their perceptions on marriage, sex and abuse. And you'll hear about a revealing new study by an ISU scholar that hints workplace stereotyping of females is declining.

SI Full Podcast

GLT Sound Ideas 01/03/17

By staff 22 hours ago

Hear from two of the organizers of a bus contingent from Bloomington headed to march in Washington DC following Trump’s Inauguration. Colleen Reynolds talks with Vikkie Cossio and Stacy Hardin both helping to organize a trip to the Women’s March on Washington. Hear from Illinois’ Treasurer. The Democrat is not sparing his own party when it comes to criticism over the budget stalemate. And during an edition of Animal House, find out why it may be time to forget teaching your dog to fetch. 

GLT Sound Ideas 12/29/16

By Dec 28, 2016

A lot of creative minds in central Illinois gave us books to read this year. As part of GLT holiday programming, we listen back to some of the best author interviews of the year including IWU's Jim Plath writing about John Updike, the photography of Larry Kanfer, a biography of George Gershwin, the President's book of secrets, and a changing fourth amendment.

GLT Sound Ideas 12/26/16

By Dec 28, 2016

Hear from a communist and labor organizer who lived in Bloomington in the 1930s. Fighting for the poor takes another path in a look at a woman who founded and fostered a Bloomington Settlement House. GLT brings you episodes of our occasional series McHistory including a scalawag and rogue who painted his way across the country.