GLT Datebook: Youth Service Award Honors Those Who Give Back

For a Better Tomorrow is looking to honor the young people of McLean County who are making their mark on our community.

The YICU (Why I See You) Youth Service Award celebrates young adults’ leadership skills and contributions to our community.

Cheryl Hussain from For a Better Tomorrow says that the YICU Service Award recognizes community service and leadership in McLean County. Proceeds from the event will benefit the diverse efforts supported by the young people who win the award.

Potential candidates for the award must demonstrate the ability to lead and inspire others, and possess a passion for serving others.

Young people in McLean County help out in a variety of ways -- from mentoring children, to volunteering with such organizations as Habitat for Humanity and the Humane Society.

Nominations for young people between the ages of 12 and 22 are being accepted until June 15th. Listen to Datebook.

