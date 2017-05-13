GLT Datebook: Trial By Fire Run Raises More Than Money

The Knapp Burn Foundation's Trial By Fire 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, May 20 in Bloomington's Tipton Park.
- The 3rd annual Trial By Fire Run raises funds for the Knapp Burn Foundation, which assists burn survivors with educational scholarships, provides compression garments for burn wounds, plus provides educational materials and opportunities on burn prevention and more.
- Raising community awareness of the ever-present danger of burns is paramount to The Knapp Burn Foundation. From fireworks to sunburns to accidents by the stove, the organization wants to raise community awareness.
- The Bloomington Fire Department will be in attendance at the run, with demonstrations of equipment and safety demonstrations.
