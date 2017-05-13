Related Program: 
GLT Datebook

GLT Datebook: Trial By Fire Run Raises More Than Money

By 1 hour ago

The Trial By Fire 5K Run/Walk is for the whole family -- you're even encouraged to bring your dog to run with you.
Credit Brett Lohmeyer / Flickr via Creative Commons

The Knapp Burn Foundation's Trial By Fire 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, May 20 in Bloomington's Tipton Park.

  • The 3rd annual Trial By Fire Run raises funds for the Knapp Burn Foundation, which assists burn survivors with educational scholarships, provides compression garments for burn wounds, plus provides educational materials and opportunities on burn prevention and more.
  • Raising community awareness of the ever-present danger of burns is paramount to The Knapp Burn Foundation.  From fireworks to sunburns to accidents by the stove, the organization wants to raise community awareness.
  • The Bloomington Fire Department will be in attendance at the run, with demonstrations of equipment and safety demonstrations. 

    WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Arts and Culture

Related Content

Wonder Woman: Heroic Complexity

By May 11, 2017
Laura Kennedy / WGLT

One of the most enduring characters in comic book history is Wonder Woman, and a new book lets us take a look behind the cuffs and tiara to gain a deeper understanding of the popular superhero,

GLT Datebook: Getting Back To Nature At Merwin Preserve

By May 6, 2017
ParkLands Foundation

Put on your hiking shoes for an event that celebrates one of the natural gems of central Illinois.

State Tourism Director Praises McLean County Attractions

By May 10, 2017
Staff / WGLT

The State Tourism Director said Illinois is trying to concentrate on local makers to supplement destination locations for Illinois visitors.

Cory Jobe said that includes things like Funks Grove Maple Sirup, Epiphany Farms farm to fork food, craft brewers like Destihl, and distillers.