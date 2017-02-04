GLT Datebook: Three Minutes To Win It

The Three Minute Thesis Competition challenges Illinois State University graduate students to turn their research into an elevator pitch.
- An international sensation that's recently come to the United States, the Three Minute Thesis Competition challenges graduate students the condense their thesis research down to a three minute pitch, with just one slide for visual aid. The pitch is made to a general audience, rather than a tetam of academics.
- The students compete against each other before a live audience to cash prizes, which include the people's Choice Award.
- Presenters are judged on their research and how well they convey it to a lay audience.
- The ISU competition features 10 students chosen by their college. The winner of first prize will go on to a regional competition.
- The first ISU Three Minute Thesis competition is Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 PM at the Normal Theater.