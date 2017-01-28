Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook: 'Sons Of The Prophet' Challenges Through Humor

Heartland Theater hopes to pack in the audiences with the comedy-drama "Sons of the Prophet."
Credit Heartland Theater

A family legend holds that a pair of brothers are distantly related to Kahlil Gibran, author of The Prophet, and it's this relationship that may pull their family out of their current misery. Sons of the Prophet is the next play to be staged by Heartland Theater.  And despite the grim mood, it has comedic elements.

  • Long-time Heartland Theater director, John Ficca, is helming  Sons of the Prophet.
  • The comedy-drama is by  Stephan Karam and was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
  • Ficca says this is multi-generational, multi-level show that puts many demands on the actors and designers.
  • The show delves into the meaning and purpose of suffering -- all while keeping its sense of humor.
  • The show opens Feb. 9 and runs through the 25th at the theater at One Normal Plaza.
Arts and Culture
Heartland Theater

