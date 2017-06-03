Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook: Skaters Got Game

The games people play figures prominently in the latest show from The Central Illinois Figure Skating Club.

  • The spring show from the club is Saturday, June 10 from 6 to 8 PM at the Pepsi Ice Center in Bloomington.
  • The performances revolve around a games theme, with skaters enacting characters from Candyland, Monopoly, Super Mario Brothers, PacMan and more.
  • Instead of showcasing the skaters in individual performances, "Oh, the Games We Play!" has the skaters interacting with one another, making figure skating more of a team sport for this event.
  • The ages of the skaters range from early elementary school to adult.
  • Discover more about the Central Illinois Figure Skating Club on their Facebook page.
