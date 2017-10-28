 GLT Datebook: She Geeks Rise In New Production | WGLT
Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook
GLT's Sound Ideas

GLT Datebook: She Geeks Rise In New Production

By 4 minutes ago
  • The game of Dungeons and Dragons leads a young woman to discover her own sister.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The game of Dungeons and Dragons leads a young woman to discover her own sister.
    rwhannon / Flickr via Creative Commons
  • "She Kills Monsters" director Paul Dennhardt.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    "She Kills Monsters" director Paul Dennhardt.
    Laura Kennedy / WGLT

Following her sister's Dungeons and Dragons map leads a young woman on an epic voyage of discovery in the play "She Kills Monsters."

  • The play is staged by the Illinois State University School of Theatre and Dance.
  • It opens this weekend and runs through Nov. 4 in the ISU Center for the Performing Arts.
  • Paul Dennhardt directs the show, which he says tells the story of Agnes, who discovers the D&D map left by her 15-year old sister, who has been killed in a car crash. Agnes teams with her sister's friends to follow the map and discover the truth about her sister and the monsters she faced, both in the game and in real life.
  • The play gives the student performers a chance to experience acting on wires, stage fighting and puppetry in a challenging, but fun show.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Arts and Culture
Illinois State University

Related Content

GLT's Psych Geeks Know What Scares You

By 21 hours ago
Clyde Robinson / Flicker via Creative Commons

What's your fearful pleasure? Brain-eating zombies? Vampires? Giant mutant bugs? Or how about that old standby: body cavity invading spiders?

Author And Archivist Uncovers Illinois State University History

By Oct 25, 2017
Laura Kennedy / WGLT

In 1857, when Illinois State Normal University was founded, it was none other than Abraham Lincoln who drew up the legal documents to help establish the school.

GLT Datebook: Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves

By Oct 21, 2017
Community Players

Community Players in Bloomington is staging the musical "Sister Act," which is based on the popular film starring Whoopi Goldberg.