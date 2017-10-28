GLT Datebook: She Geeks Rise In New Production

Following her sister's Dungeons and Dragons map leads a young woman on an epic voyage of discovery in the play "She Kills Monsters."

The play is staged by the Illinois State University School of Theatre and Dance.

It opens this weekend and runs through Nov. 4 in the ISU Center for the Performing Arts.

Paul Dennhardt directs the show, which he says tells the story of Agnes, who discovers the D&D map left by her 15-year old sister, who has been killed in a car crash. Agnes teams with her sister's friends to follow the map and discover the truth about her sister and the monsters she faced, both in the game and in real life.

The play gives the student performers a chance to experience acting on wires, stage fighting and puppetry in a challenging, but fun show.

Listen to the interview.

