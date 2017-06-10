GLT Datebook: Relay For Life Fights Cancer

Survivors, caregivers and everyone else who wants to kick cancer to the curb are gathering at NCHS for a 24-hour celebration of life that takes a stand against a terrible disease.
- The event is Friday, June 23 beginning at 4 PM and continues until 4 PM, Saturday, June 24th.
- You don't have to register in advance for the Relay -- you can just show up to participate.
- Folks mostly participate in teams, but event that isn't necessary. You can join in as a single participant.
- There's ample activities for kids in the Youth Zone, including bouncy houses and an obstacle course and a rock wall.
- There's live music almost around the clock, and a chance to perform yourself in a Relay's Got Talent contest.
- A wellness fair and a car show are also part of the event.
- You can find more information about Relay For Life here. Or stop by the Facebook page.