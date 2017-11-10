GLT Datebook: Operation Santa Treats Overseas Military

Operation Santa is hard at work seeing to it that active service members overseas have a merry Christmas.

Operation Santa assembles and ships handmade Christmas stockings to members of the United States military who are serving overseas.

The campaign is administered by Fell Hall Call to Action at Illinois State University. It's an initiative within the School of Communication that encourages students to help out the community in a variety of ways.

Patty Franz, administrative clerk for the ISU School of Communication, works with a team of graduate students collecting comfort items to send to soldiers.

Items like socks, hard candy and hot sauce are high on the wish-list for the soldiers.

The whole community is invited to participate by donating travel-size items for the holiday stockings or making a financial contribution to cover the cost of mailing the stockings overseas. Items are being collected through the 13th.

A variety of drop-off locations are around the community.

Listen to Datebook.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.