GLT Datebook: New Partnership Aids Boys and Girls Club

CEOs team up! Tony Morstatter (l) from The Boys and Girls Club and Omar Khokhar, CEO of The Bloomington Edge are happy about their organization's new partnership.
Credit Laura Kennedy / WGLT

A new partnership in the Twin Cities aims to help the next generation by forging new bonds and friendships.

  • The Bloomington Edge football team hosts Family Fun Fest, Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 PM at the Coliseum in Bloomington.  
  • This event brings together the Boys and Girls Club with members of the team, who have the opportunity to interact with the kids and launch a mentoring opportunity.
  • Team owner and CEO Omar Khokhar says the team is very interested in the mentoring opportunities this event will provide.
  • Tony Morstatter, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club welcomes the chance for the kids in the club to get to know the professional athletes, plus the members of the dance team and other participants in the Fun Fest.
