GLT Datebook: New Opportunities With Heartland Classes

Heartland Community College hosts CommunityScope, an event that highlights a variety of offerings in continuing education and fitness, Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 AM to noon.
- The event takes place at the Workforce Development Center on Heartland's campus in Normal.
- Participants can learn about personal enrichment courses, technology programs, teacher certificate programs, social media programs and more.
- There's also an opportunity to look into the free walking program called The Heartland Smart Steppers.
- There's classes in cooking, yoga, painting, and personal finance.
- You can also participate in a mission at the Challenger Learning Center.