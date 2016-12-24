Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook
GLT's Sound Ideas

GLT Datebook: New Opportunities With Heartland Classes

By 2 hours ago
Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook
GLT's Sound Ideas

Cooking classes are part of the Heartland continuing education offerings you can learn about at CommunityScope.
Credit Heartland Community College

Heartland Community College hosts CommunityScope, an event that highlights a variety of offerings in continuing education and fitness, Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 AM to noon.

  • The event takes place at the Workforce Development Center on Heartland's campus in Normal.
  • Participants can learn about personal enrichment courses, technology programs, teacher certificate programs, social media programs and more.
  • There's also an opportunity to look into the free walking program called The Heartland Smart Steppers.
  • There's classes in cooking, yoga, painting, and personal finance.
  • You can also participate in a mission at the Challenger Learning Center.
Tags: 
Arts and Culture
Heartland Community College

Related Content

Rogue One, Disney Two: Star Wars Scores Another Hit

By Dec 21, 2016
Paint Impact / Flickr via Creative Commons

The House of the Mouse has done it again. After the success of The Force Awakens last year, Disney has released a new stand-alone Star Wars movie that's hitting home as it takes audiences to a galaxy far, far away.

GLT Datebook: Normal Public Library Assumes The Lotus Position And More in 2017

By Dec 17, 2016
Meghan Rogers / Normal Public Library

Before 2016 even ends, The Normal Public Library is filling in their 2017 calendars with a variety of events for young and old...and reasonably limber.

McHistory: Painter And Scoundrel

By Dec 19, 2016
McLean County Museum of History

We always like to hear stories of lovable rogues, the scalawags who cannot help but be loved despite their moral gray areas.

Here is one such story.