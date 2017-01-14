GLT Datebook: 'Mercury Rising' Features Unique Soundscapes

The Illinois State University Planetarium hosts the Wu-Morse Duo, Jan. 20 and 21 for performances of soundscape improvisations set against celestial projections.
- The concerts are Friday, jan. 20 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 and 7:30 PM at the ISU Planetarium in Normal.
- The Wu-Morse Duo use a variety of traditional and non-traditional musical instruments, from trumpets to theremin, plus laptop computer live sampling and manipulation of acoustic sounds -- some gathered from nature.
- The performances will feature soundscape improvisations which are free-form and unrehearsed real-time compositions.
- The event also features Planetarium director Thomas Willmitch, who will provide projections of celestial images across the inside of the dome.