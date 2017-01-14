Related Programs: 
GLT Datebook: 'Mercury Rising' Features Unique Soundscapes

The Wu-Morse duo in action.
Credit Barry Morse

The Illinois State University Planetarium hosts the Wu-Morse Duo, Jan. 20 and 21 for performances of soundscape improvisations set against celestial projections.

  • The concerts are Friday, jan. 20 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 and 7:30 PM at the ISU Planetarium in Normal.  
  • The Wu-Morse Duo use a variety of traditional and non-traditional musical instruments, from trumpets to theremin, plus laptop computer live sampling and manipulation of acoustic sounds -- some gathered from nature.    
  • The performances will feature soundscape improvisations which are free-form and unrehearsed real-time compositions.
  • The event also features Planetarium director Thomas Willmitch, who will provide projections of celestial images across the inside of the dome.  
       
The welcome signs are printed in three languages with the same message: No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor. 