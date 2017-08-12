GLT Datebook: McLean County Arts Center Staff, Board Featured In New Show

Those who highlight the work of the artists of central Illinois are now taking their turn in the public eye.

The McLean County Arts Center in Bloomington regularly features the work of artists from Central Illinois.

The center can also boast of many staff and board members who spend their free time creating. Now there's a new show that highlights those works, from folks like board member Debra Risberg to current MCAC Director Doug Johnson.

Johnson is a well-respected landscape painter whose works capture the majestic sweep of the prairie. A brand new work of Johnson's is not only on display in the exhibition, but it's up for raffle in a fundraiser for the Center.

Working at the center has allowed the staff and board to gain a greater understanding of a variety of creative processes and inspiration. In turn, the artist in each of them responded with an expression in paint, ceramic, jewelry and more.

The show is currently up through Sept. 2.

